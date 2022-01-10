Durant ISD will be rezoning for the upcoming school year

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant ISD said they be rezoning for the upcoming school enrollment.

They said it is because of the new elementary school set to open up this upcoming school year.

They will be preparing the families for the possibility of their children having to attend a new elementary campus.

You can find information about the rezoning at www.durantisd.org

