Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine available for those with moderate or severe immunity issues

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some immunocompromised Americans can get another COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Starting this week, fourth doses will be given to people with immunocompromising diseases who received their booster five months ago, because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting another dose five months after the last vaccine dose.

The agency previously recommended six months before another shot.

An additional primary shot is recommended for people aged 5 and older who got a Pfizer vaccine and those 12 and older who received Moderna. No additional shot is yet recommended for those who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People who are considered immunocompromised include those being treated for cancer, organ transplant recipients, stem cell transplant recipients, people with conditions that affect their immune system, people with advanced or untreated HIV and people getting high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress immune response.

The CDC said those who have questions about whether getting another dose is right for them should talk to their primary healthcare provider.

Those who have immune system issues are at greater risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

In just one month, police say three different storage facilities were broken into, and it's all...
Police connect string of Sherman storage facility burglaries
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services
A Caddo woman and two children were flown to Plano hospitals after a single vehicle crash in...
Woman, two children flown from scene in Bryan Co. wreck
A Texas mom faces a felony child endangerment charge after allegedly showing up at a COVID-19...
Texas mother accused of keeping COVID-infected son in trunk
The Kelly Square fire forced many Sherman business owners to put up a closed sign just over two...
Specs In the City back in business after Kelly Square Fire

Latest News

The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding from...
Tax season begins two weeks early due to virus, IRS funding
The Kelly Square fire forced many Sherman business owners to put up a closed sign just over two...
Specs In the City back in business after Kelly Square Fire
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is slashing...
Medicare told to reassess premium hike for Alzheimer’s drug
President Joe Biden attends a virtual meeting with family and independent farmers and ranchers...
Biden Administration aims to lower the cost of meat in 2022