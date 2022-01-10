Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Goldfish releases bigger, spicier ‘Mega Bites’ crackers made for adults

Pepperidge Farm is hoping to boost the appeal of its Goldfish crackers among adults with a new...
Pepperidge Farm is hoping to boost the appeal of its Goldfish crackers among adults with a new product called Goldfish Mega Bites.(Campbell Soup Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepperidge Farm said it is hoping to boost the appeal of its Goldfish crackers among adults with a new product called Goldfish Mega Bites.

As the name implies, they’re 50% bigger than the regular snack crackers.

Pepperidge Farm also said it hopes adults dig its spicier flavors, including sharp cheddar and cheddar jalapeño.

The association between Goldfish crackers and kids is relatively new. When they launched in 1962, Goldfish were marketed as a bar snack to pair with cocktails. Pepperidge Farm said adults never really stopped eating the crackers, and almost half its customers don’t have kids in the house.

Nostalgic comfort foods like Goldfish saw renewed popularity during the pandemic as more people stayed home.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In just one month, police say three different storage facilities were broken into, and it's all...
Police connect string of Sherman storage facility burglaries
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services
A Caddo woman and two children were flown to Plano hospitals after a single vehicle crash in...
Woman, two children flown from scene in Bryan Co. wreck
A Texas mom faces a felony child endangerment charge after allegedly showing up at a COVID-19...
Texas mother accused of keeping COVID-infected son in trunk
The Kelly Square fire forced many Sherman business owners to put up a closed sign just over two...
Specs In the City back in business after Kelly Square Fire

Latest News

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
20-year-old Shannon Mayorga and 23-year-old Randall Rudd pleaded guilty of murder in the first...
2 sentenced to life, 1 woman on the run for the murder of Corinth man
A Republican lawmaker from Oklahoma says he plans to introduce a bill that would mirror a Texas...
Republican lawmaker plans to file Texas- style abortion bill
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
FILE - Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger,...
Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest