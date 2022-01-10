HFV Wilson Community Center planning parade, celebration for MLK Day

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Since 1986 the third Monday of January has been Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The national holiday serves as a day to honor Dr King and the HFV Wilson Community center makes the most out of that opportunity every year.

“Its always been a day of service and so we want to honor him as well as give back,” said executive director JaMia Cody.

The community center will host a parade that morning to honor Dr. King.

The parade will feature children who attend the center as well as organizations from across the community who will meet at Cardinal park at 9 Monday morning.

“We have different daycares, schools, Ardmore band, they’re always involved in it different non profit organizations as well as Valero, citizens bank as well,” Cody said.

Organizations can sign up to participate in the parade for 10 dollars up until the morning of the parade.

Following the parade the celebration will continue at the community center with live music and a message from City Commissioner John Credle.

“We’re really excited about the word that he’s going to be bringing as well as the celebration as a whole,” Cody said. “Our theme this year is it starts with me and so we’re looking forward to going into 2022 with that same idea.”

The theme is a reflection of the message the center hopes to leave its attendees with.

They hope that by honoring Dr King his message will continue to spread to those who attend the event as well as the children they serve.

“Showing the children just to look back and see al the things that he has done as well as them participating in it to be able to know who he is and the things he did while he was here,” Cody said.

