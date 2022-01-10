Texoma Local
Police connect string of Sherman storage facility burglaries

In just one month, police say three different storage facilities were broken into, and it's all...
In just one month, police say three different storage facilities were broken into, and it's all connected.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In just one month, police say three different storage facilities were broken into, and it’s all connected.

Sherman police arrested four people, including Amanda Russell, Kelly Enriquez, David Romero, and Victoria Reyes, for connection with the burglaries.

They said Mandy’s Mini Storage, A-American, and Premium Storage were broken into during December.

Out of those three facilities, they said ten units had stolen items.

They could not confirm the amount stolen.

