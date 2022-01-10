Texoma Local
Republican lawmaker plans to file Texas- style abortion bill

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican lawmaker from Oklahoma says he plans to introduce a bill that would mirror a Texas law that has become the nation’s biggest curb to abortion in nearly 50 years.

State Rep. Sean Roberts said Friday his bill would allow individual Oklahomans to sue doctors who perform an abortion that is not to save the mother’s life.

Plaintiffs would be able to seek up to $10,000 in damages in civil court against abortion providers or anyone who “aids and abets” such an abortion.

Abortion providers in Oklahoma have said they’ve seen an influx of women from Texas coming to Oklahoma for abortions.

