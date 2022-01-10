Sherman man’s home ‘total loss’ in fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The attic of a Sherman man’s home caught fire last night and he got out before the blaze engulfed the whole house.

“I couldn’t do anything about it so I took what I could and got out,” said David McBurred.

The home is a total loss after the fire started in the attic and spread. The cause is undetermined at this time.

McBurred said it’s the home he grew up in, where he’d lived his whole life. He said his mom and dad built from the ground up back in 1945.

Sherman fire says the blaze was under control in 20 minutes but McBurred lost nearly everything.

“It’s very sad to know his struggles, he’s also been battling cancer,” said Dwayne Ray, pastor of North Point Church in Sherman. “I lost my dad in 2020 and when I see him I kind of see my dad in a way.”

Ray said the church is trying to help McBurred as much as they can and plan to set up a GoFundMe for him.

“We tried to get his essentials and clothes because he walked out with basically what’s on his back,” Ray said.

Ray to McBurred to his brother’s home.

All McBurred was able to save was a razor and a burned Bible.

“We’ve all been in a time of need ourselves and it’s awesome to have someone that will stand with you and know that you’re not alone in a horrible situation,” Ray said.

McBurred said that if he’s not able to move into his brother’s home, he’s going to see about moving in with his niece.

“I was numb, I didn’t feel anything,” McBurred said. “But I’ll be okay.”

