Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Seoul says North Korea has fired projectile into sea

FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile...
FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile with file footage at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, Jan. 5, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, its first public weapons launch in about two months and a signal that Pyongyang isn't interested in rejoining denuclearization talks anytime soon and would rather focus on boosting its weapons arsenal. The letters read "North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile."(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the North’s eastern sea, in what appears to be its second weapons launch in a week.

The firing of the projectile comes as North Korea continues to demonstrate its military might amid a self-imposed pandemic lockdown and deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired at least one weapon early Tuesday but didn’t immediately say whether it was ballistic or how far it flew.

The launch came six days after the North fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Jan. 5 in what it later described as a successful test of a hypersonic missile.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
In just one month, police say three different storage facilities were broken into, and it's all...
Police connect string of Sherman storage facility burglaries
A Texas man is accused of planning to rob a woman who won big at WinStar World Casino and Resort.
Texas man accused of planning to rob a jackpot winner at WinStar World Casino
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services
A Caddo woman and two children were flown to Plano hospitals after a single vehicle crash in...
Woman, two children flown from scene in Bryan Co. wreck

Latest News

FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday
HFV Wilson Community Center to hold parade, celebration in honor of Marin Luther King Jr. Day.
HFV Wilson Community Center planning parade, celebration for MLK Day
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
US hospitals letting infected staff members stay on the job
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
FILE - In this image taken from video, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks at the U.S....
North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over his participation in Jan. 6 rally