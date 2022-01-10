Specs In the City back in business after Kelly Square Fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Halloween night of 2021, Kelly Square business owners watched in horror as smoke poured out of the building.

“It was, well, it was just devastating because you’re just kinda watching it, and of course, we’re all outside, and we can’t get very close,” Kara Massengale, who owns Specs in the City, an eyeglass store inside Kelly Square.

“You don’t know how bad it is or what all is going on inside the doors, and you just see the smoke coming out,” said Massengale.

The flames never engulfed her store, but the smoke and water created enough damage on their own.

“Of course, with the smoke, you lose quite a bit too, and you’ve got a lot of clean up to do trying to get everything back to normal and get the smoke off everything,” said Massengale.

She said she was told it could take a year to re-do the building.

“I needed to get back open before then,” said Massengale.

With a grant from the Sherman, she moved down the street to a new location off of Travis.

“I’ve been without income for two months now and being opened back up; I’m playing catch up, trying to get, you know, what I’ve lost in these last two months and get everything caught back up and get back to where I need to be,” said Massengale.

She’ll go back to normal hours on Monday, starting with appointments and allowing walk-ins through Saturday.

She’ll finally have the chance to say she’s back in business.

“It means a lot to me to be open back up and be able to take care of people again and start building my business back,” said Massengale.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.