Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

2 sentenced to life, 1 woman on the run for the murder of Corinth man

20-year-old Shannon Mayorga and 23-year-old Randall Rudd pleaded guilty of murder in the first...
20-year-old Shannon Mayorga and 23-year-old Randall Rudd pleaded guilty of murder in the first Degree and kidnapping.(OSBI)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said two suspects have been sentenced today in the murder of 43-year-old Juan Rosas, a man who was kidnapped from his home in Corinth on June 6, 2020.

43-year-old Juan Rosas was kidnapped from his home in Corinth on June 6, 2020
43-year-old Juan Rosas was kidnapped from his home in Corinth on June 6, 2020(OSBI)

20-year-old Shannon Mayorga and 23-year-old Randall Rudd pleaded guilty of murder in the first degree and kidnapping.

Mayorga and Rudd were both sentenced to life in prison will all but the first 20 years suspended.

OSBI said a third suspect, 43-year-old, Guadalupe Figueroa is currently a fugitive with an active warrant for conspiracy to commit murder.

43-year-old, Guadalupe Figueroa is currently a fugitive with an active warrant for conspiracy...
43-year-old, Guadalupe Figueroa is currently a fugitive with an active warrant for conspiracy to commit murder.(OSBI)

It is believed that Figueroa fled to the city of Monterrey, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico said OSBI.

Agents discovered that Figueroa, who was Rosas’ girlfriend and Mayorga’s mother, planned the murder and had Mayorga and Rudd commit the crime on her behalf.

On June 7, 2020, OSBI was requested by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office to assist with investigating the suspicious death of an unknown male found near Highway 77 and I-35.

After a motorist called 9-1-1 and reported seeing Rosas’ body in a small field near Exit 47 in Murray County.

The next day Rosas was positively identified and the Medical Examiner determined Rosas’ cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In just one month, police say three different storage facilities were broken into, and it's all...
Police connect string of Sherman storage facility burglaries
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services
A Caddo woman and two children were flown to Plano hospitals after a single vehicle crash in...
Woman, two children flown from scene in Bryan Co. wreck
A Texas mom faces a felony child endangerment charge after allegedly showing up at a COVID-19...
Texas mother accused of keeping COVID-infected son in trunk
The Kelly Square fire forced many Sherman business owners to put up a closed sign just over two...
Specs In the City back in business after Kelly Square Fire

Latest News

A Republican lawmaker from Oklahoma says he plans to introduce a bill that would mirror a Texas...
Republican lawmaker plans to file Texas- style abortion bill
The Kelly Square fire forced many Sherman business owners to put up a closed sign just over two...
Specs In the City back in business after Kelly Square Fire
A Texas man is accused of planning to rob a woman who won big at WinStar World Casino and Resort.
Texas man accused of planning to rob a jackpot winner at WinStar World Casino
In just one month, police say three different storage facilities were broken into, and it's all...
Police connect string of Sherman storage facility burglaries