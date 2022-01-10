2 sentenced to life, 1 woman on the run for the murder of Corinth man

MURRAY, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said two suspects have been sentenced today in the murder of 43-year-old Juan Rosas, a man who was kidnapped from his home in Corinth on June 6, 2020.

20-year-old Shannon Mayorga and 23-year-old Randall Rudd pleaded guilty of murder in the first degree and kidnapping.

Mayorga and Rudd were both sentenced to life in prison will all but the first 20 years suspended.

OSBI said a third suspect, 43-year-old, Guadalupe Figueroa is currently a fugitive with an active warrant for conspiracy to commit murder.

It is believed that Figueroa fled to the city of Monterrey, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico said OSBI.

Agents discovered that Figueroa, who was Rosas’ girlfriend and Mayorga’s mother, planned the murder and had Mayorga and Rudd commit the crime on her behalf.

On June 7, 2020, OSBI was requested by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office to assist with investigating the suspicious death of an unknown male found near Highway 77 and I-35.

After a motorist called 9-1-1 and reported seeing Rosas’ body in a small field near Exit 47 in Murray County.

The next day Rosas was positively identified and the Medical Examiner determined Rosas’ cause of death was a gunshot wound.

