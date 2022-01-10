“Wind Vacation” For A Few Days
Cold nights, but mild daytime conditions
Texoma will get a “wind vacation” for the next few days, with nearly calm winds tonight and just moderate breezes Tuesday through Thursday afternoons.
A dry offshore flow into the Gulf of Mexico will keep any significant moisture supply away from Texoma skies, and I expect two dry cold fronts to pass on Friday and again Monday.
The weekend looks to see gusty conditions behind a Friday night cold front, but still a lot of sunshine. Overall, the pattern will favor mostly clear cold nights and sunny cool to mild days. Not bad for the middle of January.
Here’s the seven day:
Tuesday: Partly cloudy
Wednesday: Sunny skies
Thursday: Sunny skies
Friday: Mostly sunny
Saturday: Sunny skies
Sunday: Sunny skies
Monday: Sunny skies
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
