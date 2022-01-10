“Wind Vacation” For A Few Days

Texoma will get a “wind vacation” for the next few days, with nearly calm winds tonight and just moderate breezes Tuesday through Thursday afternoons.

A dry offshore flow into the Gulf of Mexico will keep any significant moisture supply away from Texoma skies, and I expect two dry cold fronts to pass on Friday and again Monday.

The weekend looks to see gusty conditions behind a Friday night cold front, but still a lot of sunshine. Overall, the pattern will favor mostly clear cold nights and sunny cool to mild days. Not bad for the middle of January.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: Sunny skies

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.