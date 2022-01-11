Texoma Local
87 animals seized from Hunt County property

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - 87 animals were removed from a Hunt County property on Sunday after the SPCA and the Hunt County Sheriffs Office served a search warrant.

The SPCA said the animals included 73 dogs, 11 cats, and three deceased puppies, which were transported to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center.

They said a dozen dogs were found living outdoors on the property without adequate access to food, water or shelter while others were inside a home on the property living in feces, urine and other debris.

The SPCA said a mother dog and her puppies were found inside of a cardboard box, additional neonatal puppies were found in another box, an injured cat was found underneath a couch, a single neonatal kitten was found inside of a box on a stove, and three deceased puppies were found in an abandoned trailer on the property.

They said the animals appeared to be suffering from various health conditions, including eye issues, ear issues, hair loss and overgrown nails, and several appeared to be underweight.

The live animals were being evaluated and will be cared for by medical and behavioral staff until a civil custody hearing takes place on Friday, January 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hunt County Precinct 1.

