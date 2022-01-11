Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Dole salads recalled for possible listeria contamination

Dole Fresh Vegetables is asking consumers to discard recently recalled Dole-branded and...
Dole Fresh Vegetables is asking consumers to discard recently recalled Dole-branded and packaged salads because they may be contaminated with listeria.(CNN Newsource)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (KXII) - Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. is asking consumers to discard recently recalled Dole-branded and packaged salads because they may be contaminated with listeria.

The recalled products were processed at Dole’s Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California, production facilities, according to a press release from Dole.

They said that about 36 products were recalled from the Springfield facility, and 36 other products were recalled from the Soledad facility.

The Dole salads have been sold at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, and ALDI’s in 30 states including Texas and Oklahoma.

They said the products from Springfield, OH facility are identified by a product code beginning with the letter “W” and a “Best if Used By” date between December 22, 2021 and January 9, 2022.

And the products recalled from Soledad, CA facility are identified by a product code beginning with the letter “B” and a “Best if Used By” date between December 23, 2021 and January 8, 2022.

To date, no illnesses have been reported with the products being recalled, said Dole.

For more information on the recalled products you can visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration webpage.

If you have any of the recalled products Dole says they should not be consumed, but instead thrown away.

