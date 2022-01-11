Dry Wednesday Front, BIG CHILL on Saturday

A dry cold front passes Wednesday, as it approaches during the afternoon surface winds will be from the southwest, so it should be several degrees warmer than Tuesday’s highs for tomorrow. Parched conditions continue behind the front, temperatures should be even warmer on Thursday as a down-sloping westerly flow sets up. Wind turns to the southeast on Friday, knocking down temperatures a few degrees as the flow pushes slightly cooler air into our skies.

The big weather story is a strong cold front barreling through late Friday night/Saturday morning. This front is also expected to come through dry, with stiff, chilly north winds. Wind gusts to 35 mph can be expected with wind chills remaining near freezing all day. It’s another one of those!

Winds calm on Sunday and after a hard freeze in the morning, we’re up to the 50-degree range with sunshine and moderate breezes for the afternoon. MLK Day looks to be very nice for the many planned outdoor observances of the Holiday with sunny skies and moderate temperatures.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny skies Thursday: Sunny skies Friday: Mostly sunny, rather windy Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy and much colder Sunday: Sunny skies, cool MLK Day: Sunny skies Tuesday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

