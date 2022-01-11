Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Former Ada star named linebackers coach at USC

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - Former Ada Cougars star running back Brian Odom was officially named linebackers coach and associate head coach for defense at USC.

Odom joins Lincoln Riley’s staff after serving as the linebackers coach with him at Oklahoma. He joined the Sooners staff in 2019.

Odom was a member of the Sooners national championship team in 2000 and would later transfer and play at Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
In just one month, police say three different storage facilities were broken into, and it's all...
Police connect string of Sherman storage facility burglaries
A Texas man is accused of planning to rob a woman who won big at WinStar World Casino and Resort.
Texas man accused of planning to rob a jackpot winner at WinStar World Casino
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services
A Caddo woman and two children were flown to Plano hospitals after a single vehicle crash in...
Woman, two children flown from scene in Bryan Co. wreck

Latest News

Valley View-Whitesboro Boys Hoops
Valley View-Whitesboro Boys Hoops
Ada's Brian Odom named USC LB Coach
Ada's Brian Odom named USC LB Coach
SOSU-Southern Arkansas Women's Hoops
SOSU-Southern Arkansas Women’s Hoops Highlights
Grayson-Loyalty Prep Men's Hoops Highlights
Grayson-Loyalty Prep Men’s Hoops Highlights