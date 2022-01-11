Former Ada star named linebackers coach at USC

(KXII) - Former Ada Cougars star running back Brian Odom was officially named linebackers coach and associate head coach for defense at USC.

Odom joins Lincoln Riley’s staff after serving as the linebackers coach with him at Oklahoma. He joined the Sooners staff in 2019.

Odom was a member of the Sooners national championship team in 2000 and would later transfer and play at Southeastern Oklahoma State.

