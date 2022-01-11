Texoma Local
Gun confiscated from Sherman second grade student

Administrators at Dellingham Elementary said the second-grade students brought the handgun to school inside his backpack.
Administrators at Dellingham Elementary said the second-grade students brought the handgun to school inside his backpack.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A handgun was confiscated yesterday afternoon from a second grade student at Dellingham Elementary School.

Administrators at Dellingham Elementary said the second-grade student brought the handgun to school inside his backpack.

They said the student told a classmate about the gun, and the classmate reported it immediately to the classroom teacher, who secured the backpack.

Administrators said that at no time were any students or staff threatened or in danger.

They said the student brought the gun to show classmates because it was cool but the unidentified minor never intended to harm anyone.

The student was removed from campus and they say disciplinary actions will be taken according to their code of conduct and any applicable state or federal laws.

