Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Local candidate receives push back after tweet about Chinese students

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A candidate for the Texas house of representatives, Shelley Luther, who is running for district 62 against incumbent Reggie Smith has received some pushback after a recent Tweet.

In a Tweet that has since been deleted Luther said, “Chinese students should be BANNED from attending all Texas universities.”

She continued and said, “No more Communists!”

Luther went on to clarify her Tweet with us and said she meant people who are Chinese nationals with loyalty to China not America.

The Texas Tribune reported that Rep. Gene Wu has publicly asked Luther to apologize.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
A Texas man is accused of planning to rob a woman who won big at WinStar World Casino and Resort.
Texas man accused of planning to rob a jackpot winner at WinStar World Casino
A woman said she was robbed at gunpoint in her home over the weekend, and according to Sherman...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight inside her own Sherman home
20-year-old Shannon Mayorga and 23-year-old Randall Rudd pleaded guilty of murder in the first...
Suspects pleads guilty, get 20 years for kidnapping, murder of Texas man in Murray Co.
Attorneys for Grayson County Judge Bill Magers want the lawsuit filed against him by a Denison...
Attorneys for Grayson County Judge Bill Magers want lawsuit dismissed

Latest News

Administrators at Dellingham Elementary said the second-grade students brought the handgun to...
Gun confiscated from Sherman second grade student
With rising COVID-19 cases multiple Texoma schools have shut their doors.
Rising COVID numbers force Texoma schools to close, move online
A woman said she was robbed at gunpoint in her home over the weekend, and according to Sherman...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight inside her own Sherman home
Texoma Parkway could be adding a new and familiar sight to its many storefronts- a QuikTrip.
Quiktrip hoping to add another store in Sherman