Local candidate receives push back after tweet about Chinese students

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A candidate for the Texas house of representatives, Shelley Luther, who is running for district 62 against incumbent Reggie Smith has received some pushback after a recent Tweet.

In a Tweet that has since been deleted Luther said, “Chinese students should be BANNED from attending all Texas universities.”

She continued and said, “No more Communists!”

Luther went on to clarify her Tweet with us and said she meant people who are Chinese nationals with loyalty to China not America.

The Texas Tribune reported that Rep. Gene Wu has publicly asked Luther to apologize.

