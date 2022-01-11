Quiktrip hoping to add another store in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma Parkway could be adding a new and familiar sight to its many storefronts- a QuikTrip.

The company will be presenting its plans to the Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday for potential approval.

The location at Highway 82 and Texoma Parkway would be Quiktrip’s third in Sherman.

According to Nate Strauch, Sherman’s City Spokesperson, it’s an area that hasn’t seen as much growth as the rest of the city.

“Texoma parkway has kind of been forgotten in a lot of that,” said Strauch. “A lot of the older businesses are located over there. The fact that we have a large company like QuikTrip coming into Texoma parkway showing interest in that area of the city, kind of kicking up redevelopment, we think that’s going to be really good for that area.”

If plans are approved, the city said they expect construction to begin in the summer and the store to open early next year.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.