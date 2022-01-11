Rising COVID numbers force Texoma schools to close, move online

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With rising COVID-19 cases, multiple Texoma schools have shut their doors.

Ector schools in Fannin County have closed for the rest of the week, Hugo schools, and Calera Pre-K, Kindergartner, and first graders have moved to distance learning.

Ector schools said the decision comes after a surge of cases over the weekend.

The superintendent said that they won’t be distance learning since their are extra days built into the calendar for the school year, so students will not need to make up the days.

Hugo schools said they moved to distance learning because of high COVID-19 numbers.

Hugo students will head back to the classroom next Tuesday.

Calera Pre-K through first grade classes have moved online for the rest of the week and all other classes will proceed normally.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.