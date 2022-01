ALLEN, Texas (KXII) - Allen police say 85-year-old, Donald Tillian was last seen near the 900 Block of Crestmoor Dr. in Allen on Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

They say Tillian may be driving a maroon 2007 Toyota Avalon with license plate number CYH0803.

If you have any information you can contact the Allen police department by calling 214-509-4321.

