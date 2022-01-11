Supreme Court: McGirt not retroactive

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The U.S. Supreme Court put off a decision yesterday on whether to review the McGirt Ruling meaning that the decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals will stand for now.

The decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals said that McGirt was not retroactive, or didn’t apply to cases before the ruling.

So, for now only cases after July 2020 are eligible for a rehearing.

On Friday Justices are scheduled to discuss whether to review the court’s 2020 ruling in the case of McGirt v Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman.

According to The Oklahoman, the Oklahoma attorney general’s office has filed dozens of petitions asking for the McGirt decision to be reversed or to declare that Oklahoma can still prosecute non-Indians for crimes committed against Native Americans on the reservation.

