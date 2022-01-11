Trailer built by Cooper ISD students stolen
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOPER, Texas (KXII) - A flatbed trailer built by Cooper ISD students was taken from the school’s shop Friday night.
A Facebook post shared by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said the trailer was built for a competition.
The post said the flatbed trailer is 16 ft. long with a metal floor, and has a front railing with a spare tire on it.
If you have any information you can contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 903-395-2146.
