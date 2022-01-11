Trailer built by Cooper ISD students stolen

COOPER, Texas (KXII) - A flatbed trailer built by Cooper ISD students was taken from the school’s shop Friday night.

A Facebook post shared by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said the trailer was built for a competition.

The post said the flatbed trailer is 16 ft. long with a metal floor, and has a front railing with a spare tire on it.

If you have any information you can contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 903-395-2146.

