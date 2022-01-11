Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Trailer built by Cooper ISD students stolen

A flatbed trailer built by Cooper ISD students was taken from the school’s shop Friday night.
A flatbed trailer built by Cooper ISD students was taken from the school’s shop Friday night.(Delta County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOPER, Texas (KXII) - A flatbed trailer built by Cooper ISD students was taken from the school’s shop Friday night.

A Facebook post shared by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said the trailer was built for a competition.

The post said the flatbed trailer is 16 ft. long with a metal floor, and has a front railing with a spare tire on it.

If you have any information you can contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at 903-395-2146.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
A Texas man is accused of planning to rob a woman who won big at WinStar World Casino and Resort.
Texas man accused of planning to rob a jackpot winner at WinStar World Casino
A woman said she was robbed at gunpoint in her home over the weekend, and according to Sherman...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight inside her own Sherman home
20-year-old Shannon Mayorga and 23-year-old Randall Rudd pleaded guilty of murder in the first...
Suspects pleads guilty, get 20 years for kidnapping, murder of Texas man in Murray Co.
Attorneys for Grayson County Judge Bill Magers want the lawsuit filed against him by a Denison...
Attorneys for Grayson County Judge Bill Magers want lawsuit dismissed

Latest News

The stretch of U.S. 77, about a mile north of Thackerville will be narrowed to one lane.
U.S. 77 narrowed to one lane as crash cleanup continues
The SPCA and the Hunt County Sheriffs Office served a search warrant on the property on Sunday...
87 animals seized from Hunt County property
Allen police say the 85-year-old man was last seen near the 900 Block of Crestmoor Dr. in Allen...
Silver Alert issued for Allen man
Administrators at Dellingham Elementary said the second-grade students brought the handgun to...
Gun confiscated from Sherman second grade student