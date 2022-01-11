Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight inside her own Sherman home

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A woman said she was robbed at gunpoint in her home over the weekend, and according to Sherman police, the suspects are still on the loose.

Jamiah Ballard said she was at home yesterday afternoon around 1:30 pm with her roommate, sister, and her sister’s friend when the unthinkable happened: Two people broke through the front door.

“Two black men came into my house, and they held a gun to my head and said, ‘where’s your money?’” said Ballard.

Ballard said she locked eyes with the robbers in broad daylight Sunday afternoon.

“They wore ski masks to where you could only see their eyes, but If I’d see them in public, I looked one of them in the eyes, so I would definitely know what they looked like,” said Ballard.

She said the suspects took a phone, her backpack, her son’s PlayStation, and cash.

“It was a jar full of money, and then I had money in my drawers as well, savings,” said Ballard. “It was quite a bit.”

Sherman police responded to the scene on North Colbert Avenue near the old Sherman High School, but the robbers had already taken off.

“Home invasions aren’t very common, so yeah, when we hear it, it’s a very serious matter,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen with the Sherman Police Department. “Burglaries usually happen when people aren’t home, but to have a robbery take place like this in broad daylight with somebody at home is fairly uncommon.”

Over 24 hours later, and her robbers are still out there.

So far, she said the only thing she’s gotten back is her phone.

“Most definitely very traumatic, last night I barely slept,” said Ballard. “Overall, it’s sad that people have to do that to other people.”

No one was injured in the robbery.

If you think you may have helpful information for Sherman police about who the two suspects are or where they might be, they said to call Detective Hendrickson at 903-892-7322.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.