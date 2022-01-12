5-Star Thursday, Indoor Special for Saturday

Dry air and light winds will make for a chilly night with lows back in the 30s, but generally above freezing.

A light westerly wind and lots of sunshine will make for a mild Thursday with highs pushing 70 degrees over Texoma.

The big weather story continues to be a strong cold front barreling through late Friday night/Saturday morning. An upper level low accompanying the system has slowed down, increasing the chance for some light rain or even a few pockets of wet snow Saturday, most likely into the evening and Saturday night. Warm ground and limited precipitation amounts suggest accumulating snow is unlikely.

Winds dial down on Sunday and after a hard freeze in the morning, we’re up to the 50-degree range with sunshine and moderate breezes for the afternoon. MLK Day looks to be nice for the many planned outdoor observances of the Holiday with sunny skies, moderate breezes temperatures close to normal for mid-January.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Saturday: 30% morning rain, very windy

Saturday night: 30% flurries, no accumulation

Sunday: Sunny skies, cool

MLK Day: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.