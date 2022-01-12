COVID-19 cases reach an all-time high in Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County is seeing COVID-19 cases shattering past pandemic records.

Just to put it in perspective, there are more than 2,500 active COVID cases in Grayson County right now.

The last time Grayson County OEM reported a record high was in December 2020, with just less than 825 cases.

Since then, they’ve switched the Texas Department of State’s Health Services COVID-19 dashboard, and in the last month, the county has seen a steady increase of cases.

As of Tuesday, Grayson County is more than double the 1,200 cases active last Wednesday.

“It’s not easy,” said Deja Washington, a nurse. “COVID is not easy, especially when you’re dealing with it.”

As a nurse, working with COVID is nothing new for her.

“I tell everybody if you can, pray,” said Washington. “If you believe in God, pray. I mean, it’s something that’s not a joke.”

Now, she’s dealing with yet another peak in covid cases.

According to Jerry Bennett, M.D., the Grayson County Local Health Authority, the spike is in part due to the Omicron variant.

“It’s very contagious, almost as contagious as measles which is one of the most contagious diseases,” said Bennett. “It’s aerosolized in the air and passed very readily.”

While active cases rise past more than 2,500, he said Omicron’s symptoms aren’t as severe.

“The good thing about it is people aren’t as sick as they were last year and this fall and getting admitted with COVID, but still the hospital numbers are going up,” said Bennett.

According to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, more than 98 percent of Grayson County’s ICU beds are occupied, and almost forty percent of those are COVID patients.

COVID patients make up almost 14 percent of all hospital beds in the county, and Bennett said he wants to fight these numbers with shots.

“Our main goal right now is to get more people vaccinated,” said Bennett.

With cases on the rise, Washington said, for her, it’s even more of a reason to keep showing up to work.

“I always tell all the nurses, all the CNA’s, this is why we come together and why we try our best to work as a team and fight this every way,” said Washington.

