Local comic book store affected by Kelly Square fire having “fire sale”

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Kelly Square was home to many businesses, one of them being Wolverine Comics that opened up just eight months before the fire.

Now, they’re trying to come back out into the community.

Wolverine Comics was one of the businesses destroyed in the Kelly Square fire that happened on Halloween.

And come Thursday, you can find yourself buying comics again from them for the first time in over two months.

“If its just got a little bbq smell to it, then its for sale, we’re selling everything for half price,” Co-Owner of Wolverine Comics Beth Ward said.

Wolverine Comics opened in Kelly Square in March, and eight months later they’re searching for a new location after a fire broke out in the building on October 31st.

“Our thought when we stood out on the courthouse lawn with everybody else in Sherman, and watched it, I thought man this is it,” Ward said.

It took several days after the fire before they were able to enter the building to see the damage.

“It took me a little while to get over the pain of losing the store, feeling like we lost the store,” Ward said.

Luckily for the Ward’s, about 80% of all comics were saved.

“Even though they smell bad when you pull it out when you take it out of the bag, the book, the book is fine,” Ward said.

Now, they say they’re ready to be back out selling to their community.

“We want to stay connected with them, we want them to know we’re still here and we’re coming back wolverine comics is coming back,” Ward said.

Ward said other than a little BBQ smell to it, the comics they are selling for half off are still in perfect condition.

They say their 8 months in Downtown Sherman was nothing short of love from the community …

“Being apart of a store in Kelly Square made us feel like this was our hometown,” Ward said.

Wolverine Comics will be selling out of Sandi’s Boutique and all comics are being sold half off, and cash only as there is no electricity in Kelly Square.

They are hoping once Kelly Square opens back up again to reclaim a spot inside.

