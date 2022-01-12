Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man arrested after entering cockpit, damaging airline plane

A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering...
A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering it while the plane was boarding in Honduras.(American Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Airlines says a passenger entered the open cockpit of a jet that was preparing to take off in Honduras, and he damaged the plane before crew members and police could stop him.

American said Wednesday that the man was arrested.

The flight, which was bound for Miami, was delayed several hours until American could fly a replacement plane into Honduras.

The other passengers finally reached Florida early Wednesday morning.

The flight had 121 passengers and six crew members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman said she was robbed at gunpoint in her home over the weekend, and according to Sherman...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight inside her own Sherman home
A candidate for the Texas house of representatives who is running for District 62 against...
Local candidate receives pushback after tweet about Chinese students
Administrators at Dellingham Elementary said the second-grade students brought the handgun to...
Gun confiscated from Sherman second grade student
More Texoma schools were forced to close their doors in response to the rising number of COVID...
More Texoma schools close due to COVID concerns
Grayson County is seeing COVID-19 cases shattering past pandemic records.
COVID-19 cases reach an all-time high in Grayson County

Latest News

Some restaurant owners fear what the future holds.
Restaurants feel impact of omicron surge
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Former Senate leader Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago students back in classrooms with union vote ahead
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Biden sending more COVID-19 tests to schools