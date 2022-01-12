Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

More Texoma schools close due to COVID concerns

More Texoma schools were forced to close their doors in response to the rising number of COVID...
More Texoma schools were forced to close their doors in response to the rising number of COVID cases.(Source: WTVY)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - More Texoma schools were forced to close their doors in response to the rising number of COVID cases.

Students at Ardmore High School are moving online for the rest of the week.

This closure only impacts high school students.

Tushka public schools have moved all grade levels to distance learning for the rest of the week said the schools superintendent.

He said a quarter of their staff is currently out with COVID.

All extra curricular activities this week will be rescheduled.

And the homecoming ceremony and related events will be moved to February 3rd.

Tushka students are expected to return back to the classroom on Monday January 17, 2022.

Clarksville ISD added Cheatham Elementary School to the growing list of its schools moving online.

The Clarksville ISD superintendent said middle and elementary schools will be closed until next Thursday due to the up rise in COVID among students and staff.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
A Texas man is accused of planning to rob a woman who won big at WinStar World Casino and Resort.
Texas man accused of planning to rob a jackpot winner at WinStar World Casino
A woman said she was robbed at gunpoint in her home over the weekend, and according to Sherman...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight inside her own Sherman home
20-year-old Shannon Mayorga and 23-year-old Randall Rudd pleaded guilty of murder in the first...
Suspects pleads guilty, get 20 years for kidnapping, murder of Texas man in Murray Co.
Attorneys for Grayson County Judge Bill Magers want the lawsuit filed against him by a Denison...
Attorneys for Grayson County Judge Bill Magers want lawsuit dismissed

Latest News

The U.S. Supreme Court put off a decision yesterday on whether to review the McGirt Ruling...
Supreme Court: McGirt not retroactive
An investigative audit of the town of Bennington found that more than half of their annual...
Audit finds misappropriated funds in Bennington
Dole Fresh Vegetables is asking consumers to discard recently recalled Dole-branded and...
Dole salads recalled for possible listeria contamination
Jessica Shannon of Healdton, Oklahoma receives a free heating unit just 24 hours after hers...
Healdton woman wins free heater 24 hours after hers breaks down