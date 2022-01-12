More Texoma schools close due to COVID concerns

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - More Texoma schools were forced to close their doors in response to the rising number of COVID cases.

Students at Ardmore High School are moving online for the rest of the week.

This closure only impacts high school students.

Tushka public schools have moved all grade levels to distance learning for the rest of the week said the schools superintendent.

He said a quarter of their staff is currently out with COVID.

All extra curricular activities this week will be rescheduled.

And the homecoming ceremony and related events will be moved to February 3rd.

Tushka students are expected to return back to the classroom on Monday January 17, 2022.

Clarksville ISD added Cheatham Elementary School to the growing list of its schools moving online.

The Clarksville ISD superintendent said middle and elementary schools will be closed until next Thursday due to the up rise in COVID among students and staff.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.