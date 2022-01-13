Texoma Local
Decent Friday, Crazy Wind and a Little Snow Saturday

Snow probably won’t stick, the big story is the wind and cold.
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mostly clear skies and cool, but not especially cold, conditions are in the works for your Friday morning.

Winds will steadily increase during the day Friday as will clouds, so expect mostly cloudy, rather windy and mild conditions.

The mild weather ends abruptly late Friday night as a powerhouse cold front and surface low pressure crash through. Winds will pick up to 35-45 mph overnight and continue in that range on Saturday. Meanwhile, air temperatures will fall into the 30s and remain there all day. Wind chills will be in the teens to low 20s.

There will be a few-hours window for some snow flurries or snow showers Saturday evening into Saturday night in what’s known as “wrap-around” precipitation on the western side of the retreating low. Accumulations are expected to be no more than a dusting and that mainly on exposed objects like cars and such. This snow is most likely over eastern and northern Texoma. All is all, it is not expected to impact travel and it will end before midnight Saturday night.

Winds dial down on Sunday and after a hard freeze in the morning, we’re up to the 50-degree range with sunshine and moderate breezes for the afternoon. MLK Day looks to be nice for the many planned outdoor observances of the Holiday with sunny skies, moderate breezes temperatures close to normal for mid-January. Another cold front brings a return to chilly conditions later next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Increasing clouds, windy

Saturday: 30% morning rain, very windy

Saturday night: 30% flurries, no accumulation

Sunday:  Sunny skies, cool

MLK Day: Sunny skies, breezy

Tuesday: Sunny skies, windy

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler

Thursday: Increasing clouds, chilly

