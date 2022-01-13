Texoma Local
Family still waiting for justice in Denison killing

Police are still investigating Sonja Green's death after she was stabbed, strangled and beaten...
By Mike Rogers
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Its been five months since a woman was found dead after she was killed in her Denison home.

Sonja Green, 42, was beaten, strangled and stabbed in her bed. Her family said they’re still searching for justice with her killer still on the loose.

“When my aunt told me she hadn’t heard from her I called my grandma to see if she’s heard from her and she was like ‘no I’m close by I can go check and see if she’s home,’” said Damaris Contreras, Green’s daughter. “I was on my way there and when I pulled up the EMT’s pronounced her dead.”

Contreras had last spoken to her mother two days before on Sept. 8 of 2021 and two days later she was found dead, face down in her bed.

“She was by the foot area as if someone had pushed her down and covered her up with blankets,” Contreras said. “They said there was blood everywhere.”

Green was stabbed in an undisclosed part of her body and the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

Denison Police are still investigating Green’s death.

Contreras says Green was her best friend, a perfect grandma to her two-year-old son and raised her as a single parent in the very house where she was found dead.

“She would love to explore, she would love to be on the go, she’d randomly just be like ‘let’s go pack your bags we’re going somewhere,’” Contreras said of her mother. “She was really a workaholic, she could work seven days straight and that’s why we found it weird when she didn’t show up to work.”

Contreras said she tries not to think about her mother’s death but everything bring back memories of her.

“She was the person I went to for everything,” Contreras said.

Anyone with information regarding Contreras’ death is asked to contact Denison Police.

