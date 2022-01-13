Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Right now nearly 8400 Texomans are currently fighting Covid-19.

Dr. Minaxi Rathod said treating COVID isn’t an exact science, but if you do come down with the virus, there are a few home remedies you can try.

“The best thing is to stay home, take plenty of fluids, if you can get some fresh air do that,” Dr. Rathod said.

Cases are surging in Texoma and doctors said it’s because of the highly contagious nature of the omicron variant.

“But it does not seem to cause bad pneumonias and bad lung issues then we saw with delta variant,” Dr. Rathod said.

Zach Blaze said he got the Delta variant when it was at its peak in Sherman.

“I’d say the first three or four days were the worst, but then everything else after that was fairly mild,” blaze said.

To help ease his symptoms, Zach’s doctors recommended some home remedies.

“Every six to eight hours I was doing the vitamin c packets with water, it has 1000mg of vitamin c, I would take two to three vitamin d pills with it and just take in a lot of water, drinking a lot of water, get adequate rest, " Blaze said.

Something Dr. Rathod also agrees with.

“Some hot tea, some tlc that would help,” Dr. Rathod said.

But if you’re high risk or you have a serious case of COVID.

“Options available for treatment for high risk patients one is they can get what we can the monoclonal antibody but one this is right now they are a short supply of monoclonal antibodies so there are very few centers that do monoclonal antibodies,” Dr. Rathod said.

It’s recommended that you go to the hospital with COVID-19 if you are struggling to breathe, your oxygen levels are low or your symptoms are interfering with your ability to care for yourself.

Dr. Rathod does not recommend antibiotics or steroids to treat covid, nor does she recommend getting together with other covid positive people, because she said that can be a way to create new variants.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.