WATCH: Florida police officer rescues dolphin trapped in fishing net

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A Florida police officer saved a dolphin that was caught in a fishing next last month, and the dramatic rescue was all caught on camera.

According to Miami-Dade police, Officer Nelson Silva with the Marine Patrol Unit received a call of a dolphin in distress Dec. 10.

Silva located the young dolphin trapped in a fishing net and was able to free the animal safely by using a knife to cut through the net.

“It’s OK, I got you, buddy,” Silva can be heard saying in the video.

The police department released the body camera footage Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

