2 injured in Hugo drive-by shooting

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - Two young men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Hugo Thursday evening.

According to Hugo Police Chief John Mitchell, a 20-year-old and a teen were walking near 8th and Leflore when a car pulled up and shot them before driving away.

Mitchell said the 20-year-old was flown to a Plano hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, and the teen was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police believe the two men were targeted but they do not think the shooting was connected to the last drive-by shooting in December.

If you have any information you can contact the Hugo Police Department at 508-326-8395.

