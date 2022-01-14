Texoma Local
3 seventh grade students hospitalized in Connecticut after being exposed to fentanyl at school

Police are seen outside the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, after...
Police are seen outside the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, after students were exposed to fentanyl inside the school. Three students were hospitalized.(WFSB)
By Emily Van de Riet and Rob Polansky, Andrew Masse, Ayah Galal
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WFSB/Gray News) - Three seventh graders from Connecticut were rushed to the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl at school Thursday.

It happened at the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy, a magnet school with about 600 students in Hartford.

One of the students, a 13-year-old boy, was unconscious and received CPR by the school nurse and then again by paramedics. Officials told WFSB the student is in “grave condition” after ingesting and overdosing on fentanyl.

Two other students, also seventh graders, complained of dizziness after being exposed to fentanyl and are being monitored at the hospital.

Officials initially said a teacher was also transported to the hospital, but later clarified that she was “highly upset about what she witnessed” and was treated at the school.

The school was placed in a code yellow, meaning students must stay in place. Drug-sniffing dogs went through the building and additional bags of fentanyl were found in two classrooms and in the gym. Students had to go through a decontamination zone before leaving school Thursday.

Police believe a student brought the drugs to the school. No arrests have been made yet.

