Another candidate files to run for U.S. Congress

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Another candidate is running in our local Congressional race this year in North Texas.

John Harper is running as a Republican for U.S. House Representative for District 4 seat, representing 18 counties, including Grayson, Fannin, Delta, and Lamar.

Harper filed last-minute by driving down to Austin to file in person and made the deadline by two hours.

He is an Air Force veteran and former Vice-President at Texas A&M-Commerce and Mayor of Rowlett.

“I’m going to start right away,” said Harper. “I know exactly what to do, but most importantly, I understand that you’ve got to be a servant leader. The mayors need help, and the county judges need help. I will make sure that my constituent staff is trained to give that help, and I will personally be involved in giving that help.”

Harper will face Former News 12 Anchor Dan Thomas and Incumbent Pat Fallon in the March Republican Primary.

The winner will face lone Democrat Iro Omere in November.

