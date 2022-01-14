Denison student hosts his annual book drive

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison High School student is sharing his love of reading to his community in a unique way.

Josh Kurtenbach, a junior, has been running a book drive for several years now, and wants this year to have the most donations yet.

”Its just a very meaningful part to my drive that helps me keep going,” said Kurtenbach.

Every year on his birthday for the last seven years, Kurtenbach kicks off his annual 4-H book drive.

His idea started when he wanted to help a classmate learn how to read.

“Ever since 5th grade, one of my classmates couldn’t read so i gave him a book. month after month he asked for a new book and a new book. i decided to start on my birthday an annual book drive,” he said.

What started as just one person, more than 20,000 books have been donated over the years thanks to Josh.

He gathers books for foster children, Denison ISD teachers, and beyond.

“Some mission trips at churches help take them (the books) across the ocean, and help it go worldwide,” said Kurtenbach.

This year, he wants the book drive to set a record of 5,000 books donated.

“Seeing smiles on the little kids faces is extremely heartwarming to me, and it helps me grow this book drive as well,” he said.

If you would like to donate, you can drop books off at any Denison ISD school library, or the Denison ISD administration building from now until February 28th.

