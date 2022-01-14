Skip to content
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
News
Weather
Sports
Send Us Your News Tip
Watch Live
Search
Homepage
Livestream
News
Texas
Oklahoma
Regional
International
National
Fire
Accidents
Crime
Education
Send us YOUR news tips!
Weather
Weather Cams
Fish and Game Forecast
Outdoors
Sports
Friday Night Blitz | High School
A Plus Athlete
Scoreboard
TMC Medical Minutes
Community
COVID-19 Map
News 12 AM
Road Conditions
Recipes
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXII Careers
Schedule
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Open for Business
Submit Photos and Videos
Those Who Inspire
Where to Watch Us
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
ECU-SOSU Men’s Hoops Highlights
By
KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST
|
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ECU-SOSU Men’s Hoops Highlights
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms
More Texoma schools close, move online due to COVID-19 concerns
Family still waiting for justice in Denison killing
COVID-19 cases reach an all-time high in Grayson County
Oklahoma death row inmates seek firing squad as alternative
Latest News
Tom Bean looking for a new head football coach
Tom Bean searches for new football coach
Grayson-Hill Men’s Hoops Highlights
Grayson-Hill Women’s Hoops Highlights