Judge denies issuance of citation in suit to remove Grayson Co. judge from office

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A judge has denied to issue a citation in a suit filed by a citizen to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office, meaning the case is dismissed and will not advance to trial.

Denison resident John Palmer filed this petition under Section 87 of the Texas Local Government Code, which said a county officer may be removed from office for intoxication, on or off duty, caused by drinking an alcoholic beverage.

Palmer wanted Magers removed from office because he was arrested for DWI while in office in 2020.

In the petition filed, Palmer asked for Magers to be suspended as county judge, another person to be appointed in his place, and a trial by jury for the removal of Magers.

Judge Ray Wheless argued that issuing a citation would mean any intoxicated official, whether they were arrested or not, could have a citation against them.

He also said Section 87 of the Texas Local Government Code is unconstitutionally vague regarding intoxication in a motion hearing in the 397th District Court in Sherman Friday afternoon.

Magers pled guilty in the 2020 DWI case and was sentenced to one-year probation.

Jail records show he was arrested two other times in the early 90s for driving while intoxicated.

Magers, whose term as county judge ends next year, is running for re-election this year.

