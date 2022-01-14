Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Lack of workers forcing North Texas State Hospital to turn patients away

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The list of worker shortages just keeps growing.

Mental health services are among the latest group asking for help.

The Texoma Community Center said right now, one of their biggest concerns is the North Texas State Hospital, which provides inpatient care for all ages, at least until recently.

Now TCC said they have to turn people away.

The Texoma Community Center said they received an emergency diversion notification from the North Texas State Hospital, meaning anyone who needs state hospitalization can’t be sent there right now.

“We don’t want to send people to the hospital, but sometimes that’s the only option,” said Diana Cantu, the Chief Executive Officer.

Cantu said out of 2,200 employees at the state hospital, they have 622 vacancies, and about a third of the staff is out.

“This is just kind of the perfect storm at this point of lack of resources in our county and lack of resources overall in the state to address mental health crises,” said Cantu.

And local police departments are raising concerns too.

“It’s more or less a trickle-down effect because a lot of times with police, we are the first ones to get called when people are in severe mental crises,” said Sherman Assistant Police Chief Bruce Dawsey.

Sherman police said the need for mental health resources keeps going as the pandemic continues.

“We have seen an increase with child abuse cases, with family violence issues and unfortunately with suicides because people that are used to getting out and functioning day to day and seeing and interacting with people, if they’re cooped up, and they’re not able to interact it starts creating stress,” said Dawsey.

Both TCC and Sherman Police said they’re looking for help in other places.

“If we don’t have that as an option right now, then we are going to create the community safety plans, and we are going to do our darndest to find a bed here locally or down south or somewhere in the state of Texas.”

TCC said the community safety plan would involve family and friends working with patients to make sure they stay safe in a mental health crisis and help them find local counselors.

If needed, they said they might have to put patients at TMC temporarily, and there’s no telling how long this emergency diversion could last.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More Texoma schools were forced to close their doors in response to the rising number of COVID...
More Texoma schools close, move online due to COVID-19 concerns
Grayson County Infectious Disease Specialist shares home remedy ideas to help treat your covid...
Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms
Grayson County is seeing COVID-19 cases shattering past pandemic records.
COVID-19 cases reach an all-time high in Grayson County
The two inmates — Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle — want U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot to...
Oklahoma death row inmates seek firing squad as alternative
A BNSF train blocked traffic and a Love County Ambulance from crossing a road in Marietta on...
Court: Oklahoma rail crossing law violates federal authority

Latest News

Another candidate is running in our local Congressional race this year in North Texas.
Another candidate files to run for U.S. Congress
Oklahoma sees record numbers of COVID cases over the weekend
Police are still investigating Sonja Green's death after she was stabbed, strangled and beaten...
Family still waiting for justice in Denison killing
Oklahoma saw more cases reported in a single day this weekend than any day since the pandemic...
Oklahoma sees record numbers of COVID cases over the weekend