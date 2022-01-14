National blood shortage hits Texoma

GRAYSON, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Regional Blood Center said they are no exception to the blood crisis the U.S. is facing right now.

They said earlier this week there was no available blood on their shelves, so local hospitals requested a code red on January 11, 2022 which sent out a request for donations.

If you would like to donate blood, appointments are not required.

And walk-ins are welcome anytime between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 9:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m on Saturdays.

They said all you would need is an I.D and a list of current medications.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.