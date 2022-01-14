OBN K9 intercepts 9 kilos of fentanyl

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - A narcotics K-9 in Oklahoma earned a few extra treats after a major drug bust on Thursday.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said that Yeko discovered more than 9 kilos of fentanyl that was being trafficked through the state.

OBN said that is enough fentanyl for more than 90 thousand counterfeit pills, with a street value of $3.6 million.

The bureau said counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl are responsible for a record numbers of deaths across the country.

