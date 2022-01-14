Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Oklahoma sees record numbers of COVID cases over the weekend

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma saw more cases reported in a single day this weekend than any day since the pandemic started.

Carter County is following the trend-In one week, the county’s active COVID cases have tripled.

Chris Munn with the Oklahoma State Department of Health said they haven’t seen cases rise this quickly since August.

“Like the numbers show, we’re having exponential growth,” Munn said. “And that’s due to, we’re having a lot of holiday gatherings which are typically inside, and then a lot of travel, holiday travel. And then the new Omicron variant, which is transmitted a lot more easily than previous variants.”

Munn said the health department believes the number of reported cases is a pretty accurate reflection of how many people are sick.

“We’re seeing more testing than we’ve ever seen before,” Munn said.

Munn said epidemiologists at the state department and at universities use models and case numbers to measure how fast the variants spread and predict when the state will most likely hit peak numbers for infections.

“Most are saying probably in Oklahoma we’re getting close to the peak,” Munn said. “I don’t know that we’re there yet, but hopefully we are very close to the peak where we can get on the downhill side of this.”

Munn said along with cases, the number of people who are vaccinated is also rising.

“We’re seeing more people come in for boosters as well as more people coming in for a first shot or a second shot,” Munn said.

Munn said statewide, the Omicron variant dominates the number of cases the health department is seeing, around 80 percent. Meanwhile in Carter County and the rest of District 8, the Delta variant still makes up half of the cases.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More Texoma schools were forced to close their doors in response to the rising number of COVID...
More Texoma schools close, move online due to COVID-19 concerns
Grayson County Infectious Disease Specialist shares home remedy ideas to help treat your covid...
Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms
Grayson County is seeing COVID-19 cases shattering past pandemic records.
COVID-19 cases reach an all-time high in Grayson County
The two inmates — Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle — want U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot to...
Oklahoma death row inmates seek firing squad as alternative
A BNSF train blocked traffic and a Love County Ambulance from crossing a road in Marietta on...
Court: Oklahoma rail crossing law violates federal authority

Latest News

Another candidate is running in our local Congressional race this year in North Texas.
Another candidate files to run for U.S. Congress
The list of worker shortages just keeps growing. Mental health services are among the latest...
Lack of workers forcing North Texas State Hospital to turn patients away
Police are still investigating Sonja Green's death after she was stabbed, strangled and beaten...
Family still waiting for justice in Denison killing
Oklahoma saw more cases reported in a single day this weekend than any day since the pandemic...
Oklahoma sees record numbers of COVID cases over the weekend