Overnight pursuit in Johnston Co. lands wanted fugitive in jail

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - An overnight pursuit of a wanted fugitive left three Johnston County deputies hurt, a Tishomingo police patrol car damaged, and a Johnston County patrol car disabled.

Sheriff Gary Dodd said suspect, Mark Crawley, led police on a pursuit on the north side of Tishomingo late Thursday night.

Dodd said Deputy Joey Schanz witnessed a vehicle leaving a high traffic drug area, who committed a traffic offense, and when the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over Crawley he refused, leading deputies on a pursuit.

Dodd said at one point Crawley used his vehicle to strike Tishomingo Officer Jonah Wise’s patrol unit. Wise was not injured.

Deputies continued to chase the vehicle as it traveled north on US Highway 377.

Dodd said Crawley was driving erratically, in the wrong lane, and was slamming on his breaks in an attempt to have deputies hit him.

Crawley exited the roadway three miles north of Tishomingo then struck a locked gate, and drove into a pasture.

When he attempted to drive back into the roadway Deputy Ty Richeson performed a tactical vehicle maneuver which caused the suspects vehicle to roll to its side, ending the pursuit.

Crawley refused to exit the vehicle which forced deputies to bust out his windshield.

Officers fought Crowley to remove him from the vehicle and place him in handcuffs.

Dodd said this resulted in minor injuries to three of their deputies.

Crowley was treated and released by Johnston County EMS, at the scene.

Dodd said Crawley has active warrants and, based on their preliminary investigation and evidence at the scene, they believed he was “extremely intoxicated on methamphetamine.”

Crowley has been charged with three counts of assault and battery on a peace officer with dangerous weapon, felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI-D (Methamphetamine), Malicious injury to property, obstruction of peace officers, and resisting arrest.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Chickasaw Lighthorse Police also assisted in the pursuit.

