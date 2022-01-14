Sherman P&Z approves new QuikTrip, denies sign

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission approved the new QuikTrip on Texoma Parkway but it’s sign didn’t make the cut.

The commission could not form a consensus on a request for a 85-foot-pole sign and denied that part of the plan.

City ordinance said a business can only have one sign.

This is not QuikTrip’s first rodeo. They’ve faced opposition before the commission in regard to their signage.

It’s location on FM 1417 and US Highway 75 also had signage denied in the past.

