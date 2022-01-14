Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Single page from 1984 Spider-Man comic book sells for $3.36 million

Page 25 from 1984’s 'Secret Wars No. 8' tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black...
Page 25 from 1984’s 'Secret Wars No. 8' tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black costume that slowly morphed into the anti-hero known as Venom. It sold for $3.36 million.(Heritage Auctions/ha.com via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A single page of a Spider-Man comic book sold at an auction Thursday for more than $3 million, smashing the record for most valuable comic book page of all time.

Page 25 from 1984′s “Secret Wars No. 8″ with artwork by Mike Zeck sold Thursday at Dallas-based Heritage Auctions for $3.36 million.

The book tells the origin story of Spider-Man’s iconic black costume that slowly morphed into the anti-hero known as Venom. Bidding for the page starting at $330,000.

Page 24 of the same book sold moments earlier for $288,000. The two pages had never been available to the public before.

Details about the purchaser were not made public. Heritage Auctions’ New York Director of Comics & Comic Art Joe Mannarino said the seller had bought the art in the late 1980s and treasured the pages ever since.

“Today’s results prove what we’ve long been saying: Comic book art is as beloved and valuable as anything put on canvas,” Mannarino said in a press release.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson County Infectious Disease Specialist shares home remedy ideas to help treat your covid...
Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms
Police are still investigating Sonja Green's death after she was stabbed, strangled and beaten...
Family still waiting for justice in Denison killing
More Texoma schools were forced to close their doors in response to the rising number of COVID...
More Texoma schools close, move online due to COVID-19 concerns
Man convicted of murder more than 5 decades ago in Grayson County, trying to get an earlier...
Fifty years later, convicted Grayson Co. murderer wants change in scenery
Whether you're on the Oklahoma or Texas side of the red river, there's one problem that doesn't...
Surge in COVID-19 cases causing staffing shortages in Texoma schools

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a rally in...
Prosecutor: Texas attorney general violated open records law
Hairdresser Chelsea Woody stands outside her car at a grocery store Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in...
Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home
The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has given rise to phony websites and fake in-person testing...
BBB warns of uptick in COVID-19 testing scams
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli arrives at federal court in New York.
Shkreli ordered to return $64.6M, is barred from drug industry
President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court...
Federal COVID-19 testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home