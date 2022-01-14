Texoma Local
Tom Bean looking for a new head football coach

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Tom Bean Tomcats are looking for a new head football coach after one season of being led by Aaron Whitmire.

Tom Bean had an 0-9 record in 2021 after Whitmire took over late last spring. He had been an assistant on Zach Wood’s staff with the Tomcats.

“He did an outstanding job,” Tom Bean Superintendent Kelly Lusk said. “He was put in a tough position taking over late in the school year. He’s a very good coach.”

Tom Bean posted the position on their website. The Tomcats plan to add a position to the coaching staff next year as they look to expand their athletics program.

