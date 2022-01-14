Tom Bean looking for a new head football coach

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Tom Bean Tomcats are looking for a new head football coach after one season of being led by Aaron Whitmire.

Tom Bean had an 0-9 record in 2021 after Whitmire took over late last spring. He had been an assistant on Zach Wood’s staff with the Tomcats.

“He did an outstanding job,” Tom Bean Superintendent Kelly Lusk said. “He was put in a tough position taking over late in the school year. He’s a very good coach.”

Tom Bean posted the position on their website. The Tomcats plan to add a position to the coaching staff next year as they look to expand their athletics program.

