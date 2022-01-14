Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

VIDEO: Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed wig store at gunpoint

Janiya Wattley
Janiya Wattley(WAFB)
By WAFB digital staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A woman accused of robbing a Louisiana beauty supply store at gunpoint has been taken into custody, according to local authorities.

The incident last month was caught entirely on surveillance video obtained by WAFB.

Court documents state Janiya Wattley was wig shopping at a store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and, instead of paying, she snatched a wig from the wall and stuffed it into a backpack.

When confronted by store employees, police said she can be seen in the video reaching into her bag and pulling out a gun, which she then fires into the ceiling. The store owner quickly runs off between the aisles to the back of the store.

Pulling out a concealed gun of his own, the owner fires a warning shot hoping to scare Wattley off. He succeeds, and she escapes the store with the stolen wigs.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department located Wattley this week and marched her to a jail cell on Thursday.

“Even though an arrest has been made, this investigation remains ongoing,” said Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD. “So, it’s something investigators will look into and try to get more information on those actions.”

Police noted a Crime Stoppers tip helped them find Wattley.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson County Infectious Disease Specialist shares home remedy ideas to help treat your covid...
Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms
Police are still investigating Sonja Green's death after she was stabbed, strangled and beaten...
Family still waiting for justice in Denison killing
More Texoma schools were forced to close their doors in response to the rising number of COVID...
More Texoma schools close, move online due to COVID-19 concerns
Man convicted of murder more than 5 decades ago in Grayson County, trying to get an earlier...
Fifty years later, convicted Grayson Co. murderer wants change in scenery
A judge has denied to issue a citation in a suit filed by a citizen to remove Grayson County...
Judge denies issuance of citation in suit to remove Grayson Co. judge from office

Latest News

The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59,...
Indiana man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The...
Tim Allen to star in ‘The Santa Clause’ limited series on Disney+