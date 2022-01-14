Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Wind Advisory Through 6 pm Saturday

Winds may gust at high as 50 mph late tonight and through the day Saturday, and it’s going to be COLD!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The mild weather ends abruptly overnight as a fast-moving cold front and deep surface low pressure crash through. Winds will pick up to 35-45 mph overnight and continue in that range on Saturday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Texoma until 6pm Saturday.

Meanwhile, air temperatures will fall into the 30s and remain there all day. Wind chills will be in the teens to low 20s. There will be a few-hours window for some snow flurries or snow showers Saturday evening into Saturday night in what’s known as “wrap-around” precipitation on the western side of a retreating low. Accumulations are expected to be no more than a dusting and that mainly on exposed objects like cars and such. This snow is most likely over eastern and northern Texoma. All in all, any snowfall is not expected to impact travel and it will end before midnight Saturday night.

Winds dial down on Sunday and after a hard freeze in the morning, we’re up to the 50-degree range with sunshine and moderate breezes for the afternoon. MLK Day looks to be nice for the many planned outdoor observances of the Holiday with sunny skies, moderate breezes and temperatures pushing 60 degrees. Not bad!

Another cold front arrives midweek, bringing a return to chilly conditions later next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: 30% snow showers, very windy

Sunday:  Mostly sunny

MLK Day: Sunny skies, nice!

Tuesday: Sunny skies, windy

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, colder

Thursday: Sunny and chilly

Friday: Increasing clouds, chilly

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson County Infectious Disease Specialist shares home remedy ideas to help treat your covid...
Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms
Police are still investigating Sonja Green's death after she was stabbed, strangled and beaten...
Family still waiting for justice in Denison killing
More Texoma schools were forced to close their doors in response to the rising number of COVID...
More Texoma schools close, move online due to COVID-19 concerns
Man convicted of murder more than 5 decades ago in Grayson County, trying to get an earlier...
Fifty years later, convicted Grayson Co. murderer wants change in scenery
A judge has denied to issue a citation in a suit filed by a citizen to remove Grayson County...
Judge denies issuance of citation in suit to remove Grayson Co. judge from office

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail