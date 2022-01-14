Wind Advisory Through 6 pm Saturday

The mild weather ends abruptly overnight as a fast-moving cold front and deep surface low pressure crash through. Winds will pick up to 35-45 mph overnight and continue in that range on Saturday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Texoma until 6pm Saturday.

Meanwhile, air temperatures will fall into the 30s and remain there all day. Wind chills will be in the teens to low 20s. There will be a few-hours window for some snow flurries or snow showers Saturday evening into Saturday night in what’s known as “wrap-around” precipitation on the western side of a retreating low. Accumulations are expected to be no more than a dusting and that mainly on exposed objects like cars and such. This snow is most likely over eastern and northern Texoma. All in all, any snowfall is not expected to impact travel and it will end before midnight Saturday night.

Winds dial down on Sunday and after a hard freeze in the morning, we’re up to the 50-degree range with sunshine and moderate breezes for the afternoon. MLK Day looks to be nice for the many planned outdoor observances of the Holiday with sunny skies, moderate breezes and temperatures pushing 60 degrees. Not bad!

Another cold front arrives midweek, bringing a return to chilly conditions later next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: 30% snow showers, very windy

Sunday: Mostly sunny

MLK Day: Sunny skies, nice!

Tuesday: Sunny skies, windy

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, colder

Thursday: Sunny and chilly

Friday: Increasing clouds, chilly

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

