Woman sentenced for Ardmore bank robbery

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore woman was sentenced on Thursday for her part in a bank robbery.

19-year-old Kaitlyn Woodward was the getaway driver during a bank robbery at Simmons bank last May.

Police said her accomplice, 17-year-old, Araceli Rangel walked into the bank and handed the teller a note that said she was armed and demanded money.

The two women were caught just five minutes later when police pulled them over on G street.

Rangel was given a seven year differed sentence, meaning she wont spend any time in jail unless she violates her probation.

Woodward was given a four-year deferred sentence and probation for 18 months.

