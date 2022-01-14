Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Woman sentenced for Ardmore bank robbery

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore woman was sentenced on Thursday for her part in a bank robbery.

19-year-old Kaitlyn Woodward was the getaway driver during a bank robbery at Simmons bank last May.

Police said her accomplice, 17-year-old, Araceli Rangel walked into the bank and handed the teller a note that said she was armed and demanded money.

The two women were caught just five minutes later when police pulled them over on G street.

Rangel was given a seven year differed sentence, meaning she wont spend any time in jail unless she violates her probation.

Woodward was given a four-year deferred sentence and probation for 18 months.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson County Infectious Disease Specialist shares home remedy ideas to help treat your covid...
Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms
Police are still investigating Sonja Green's death after she was stabbed, strangled and beaten...
Family still waiting for justice in Denison killing
More Texoma schools were forced to close their doors in response to the rising number of COVID...
More Texoma schools close, move online due to COVID-19 concerns
Whether you're on the Oklahoma or Texas side of the red river, there's one problem that doesn't...
Surge in COVID-19 cases causing staffing shortages in Texoma schools
Man convicted of murder more than 5 decades ago in Grayson County, trying to get an earlier...
Fifty years later, convicted Grayson Co. murderer wants change in scenery

Latest News

Denison 11th grader Josh Kurtenbach is set to host his annual book drive
Denison student hosts his annual book drive
Two young men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Hugo Thursday evening.
2 injured in Hugo drive-by shooting
Man convicted of murder more than 5 decades ago in Grayson County, trying to get an earlier...
Fifty years later, convicted Grayson Co. murderer wants change in scenery
Another candidate is running in our local Congressional race this year in North Texas.
Another candidate files to run for U.S. Congress