A+ Athlete: Logan Ketchum, Lone Grove

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) -This week’s A+ Athlete is Logan Ketchum from Lone Grove High School.

Logan has a 4.0 GPA and is ranked number one in her class. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Oklahoma Honor Society. When’s not hitting the books, Logan helps tutor kids after school and works with special needs students.

”I think it’s important to hold myself to a standard and keep it, that way I have something to push for,” said Logan Ketchum, A+ Athlete. “I’ve been blessed with great teachers that always push me and my parent have always taught me the importance of having good grades while performing well on the field. It’s just something you have to do.”

”She is unique, super talented, well rounded. She can do anything,” said Chris Frederick, Lone Grove Art teacher. “She realizes, probably, that she’s really talented in many areas but she works hard in all of them to foster growth in her talent.”

Logan is also a member of the Lady Longhorns softball team. She helped leaded the team to a state championship this fall while earning All-State and All-Conference honors. She has earned All-District honors the last two seasons and won the Gold Glove Award in 2020.

”I love having a team behind me that I can count on if I’m doing bad. I like that they can count on me if they’re not having their best day,” said Logan. “Making sure that the name on the front is way more important than the name on the back because that’s what it’s all about.”

”Just a good kid, always dependable, you always know what you’re going to get,” said Dennis Furr, Lone Grove Softball coach. “She’s a great leader, role model. All the under classmen look up to her. Just a quality kid and the type if kid you need in your program to win.”

”I think you just have to do your best. You have to put in the time and the work,” said Logan. “If you don’t practice on your swing, you’re not going to hit good. If you don’t practice your math equations, you’re not going to do well on your test. It just kind of takes the same amount of time, you have to prioritize that.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.